Bill Irwin’s On Beckett Will Return to Irish Rep This Summer

Irish Repertory Theatre, in association with Octopus Theatricals, will present Bill Irwin’s award-winning On Beckett for a limited summer engagement. Conceived and performed by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), On Beckett explores the writings of Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett (Waiting for Godot, Endgame) and will run July 10-August 4 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre.

MacArthur Fellow Bill Irwin has spent a lifetime captivated by Samuel Beckett’s language. In this 90-minute show, Irwin explores a performer’s relationship with Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor.

The creative team includes set designer Charlie Corcoran, costume consultant Martha Hally, lighting designer Michael Gottlieb, and sound designer M. Florian Staab.

On Beckett premiered at the Irish Repertory Theatre in 2018, winning a special Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience. Previous iterations of On Beckett have been performed at the American Conservatory Theater (ACT) in San Francisco and workshopped at the Vineyard Theatre in New York and Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.