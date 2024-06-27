Boop! The Betty Boop Musical has set plans for an April 2025 opening at a Broadway theater to be announced.

With a book by Bob Martin and score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. The show will follow the iconic character as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her black-and-white world, which lands her in the colorful, music-filled land of New York City.

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies.” Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons and has appeared in countless films, tv shows, commercials, and more.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Finn Ross (projections), Sabina Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), Skylar Fox (illusions), the Huber Marionettes (marionette design) and Darryl Waters (music supervision and arrangements), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Zane Mark (dance arrangements), and Andrew Resnick (music direction and additional arrangements).

Boop! premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre in November 2023, with a cast led by Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role. No casting, dates, or venue for the anticipated Broadway production have yet been announced.