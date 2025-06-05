Beth Malone and More Join Cast of Dolly Parton Bio-Musical

Dolly: A True Original Musical is set to have its world premiere in Nashville.

Joining the previously announced stars Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb, who will each play the international superstar at different stages of her life, will be John Zdorjeski as Porter Wagoner, Jacob Fishel as Sandy Gallin, Tabitha Lawing as Little Judy Ogle, Beth Malone as Judy Ogle, and Danny Wolohan as Uncle Bill.

The ensemble will include Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin. Complete casting for the production will be announced shortly.

Dolly: A True Original Musical features some of Parton’s biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” and “9 to 5,” as well as new songs written by Parton for the musical. The book is by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter (Christmas on the Square). Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher directs.

The music team for the production includes Kimberly Grigsby (music director), John Clancy (orchestrations), Kent Wells (musical consultant), Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements).

The creative team is made up of Mandy Moore (choreography), Derek McLane (scenic design), Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Justin Ellington and Beth Lake (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design), and Rob Pickens (hair design).

The bio-musical will run July 18-August 31 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University.