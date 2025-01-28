TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Broadway-Bound Dolly Parton Musical Will Premiere in Nashville This Summer

Hello, I’m Dolly is set to bow on Broadway in 2026.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway | Nashville | Tennessee |

January 28, 2025

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
(© Joseph Marzullo)

Dolly Parton has announced that her Broadway-bound musical Dolly: An Original Musical will premiere at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee.

The musical will play a four-week run beginning July 18. As previously announced, the show will feature a score of old hits written by Dolly Parton, as well as some new material. The book is by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, who cowrote Parton’s holiday film Christmas on the Square.

Bartlett Sher is directing. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The run is scheduled to open on August 8 and close on August 17.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 01 22 at 9.37.20 AM

Watch Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Sing From The Last Five Years

Warren and Jonas will take the stage in Jason Robert Brown’s famed two-hander.