Broadway-Bound Dolly Parton Musical Will Premiere in Nashville This Summer

Hello, I’m Dolly is set to bow on Broadway in 2026.

Dolly Parton has announced that her Broadway-bound musical Dolly: An Original Musical will premiere at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee.

The musical will play a four-week run beginning July 18. As previously announced, the show will feature a score of old hits written by Dolly Parton, as well as some new material. The book is by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, who cowrote Parton’s holiday film Christmas on the Square.

Bartlett Sher is directing. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The run is scheduled to open on August 8 and close on August 17.