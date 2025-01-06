TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Bess Wohl's Liberation to Star Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Betsy Aidem, and More

The new drama is directed by Whitney White.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

January 6, 2025

Bess Wohl (1)
Bess Wohl
(© David Gordon)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White.

The cast of Liberation includes Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan.

Liberation begins performances on Friday, January 31, 2025, and opens officially on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

cynthiaariana

Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt

Actor Cara Delevingne released the footage, which she took at last year’s Met Gala.