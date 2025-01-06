Bess Wohl's Liberation to Star Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Betsy Aidem, and More

The new drama is directed by Whitney White.

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White.

The cast of Liberation includes Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan.

The creative team for Liberation includes David Zinn (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound).

1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.

Liberation begins performances on Friday, January 31, 2025, and opens officially on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre.