Bess Wohl's Liberation to Star Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Betsy Aidem, and More

The new drama is directed by Whitney White.
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White.
The cast of Liberation includes Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan.
Liberation begins performances on Friday, January 31, 2025, and opens officially on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre.
