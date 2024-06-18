Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away Sets Broadway Theatre, Dates

The musical tells the story of four sailors whose ship sinks in 1888.

The new musical Swept Away will play the Longacre Theatre on Broadway beginning October 29. Opening night is set for November 19.

With song by the Avett Brothers and a book by John Logan, Swept Away has played previous runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Arena Stage. The musical is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann.

The Swept Away creative team includes music arrangers and orchestrators Chris Miller and Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, and sound designer John Shivers.

Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors — a young man in search of adventure, his big brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace — after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. These four central roles have been played in previous productions by Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall, and John Gallagher Jr., who are expected to reprise performances in the eventual New York mounting.