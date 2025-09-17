TheaterMania Logo white orange
Ari’el Stachel's Solo Show Other to Open Off-Broadway

LaChanze Productions will produce the show at Greenwich House Theater.

Zachary Stewart

Zachary Stewart

September 17, 2025

Ari'el Stachel
Ari’el Stachel at the 2018 Tony Awards.
(© David Gordon)

LaChanze Productions has announced the off-Broadway debut of Ari’el Stachel’s solo play Other, which is set to begin previews at Greenwich House Theater on October 8 ahead of an official opening night October 19. The run is scheduled through December 6.

Stachel won a 2018 Tony Award for his performance in The Band’s Visit. The show is about his childhood and early career as an actor of Arab-Jewish extraction.

“Ari’el’s brave, funny and vulnerable retelling of his life through this performance blows me away,” said producer LaChanze.

Other was previously produced at Berkeley Rep and the Edlavitch DCJCC under the title Out of Character.

Tony Taccone directs the production, which features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting & projections design by Alexander V. Nichols, and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. General Management is ShowTown Theatricals.

 

