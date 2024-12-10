TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater J and Mosaic Theater Company of DC to Present Tony Winner Ari'el Stachel's One-Man Show

Out of Character tells the story of Stachel’s life as an Arab Jew seeking to find identity and stable mental health.

Linda Buchwald

| Washington, DC |

December 10, 2024

Ari’el Stachel
(© David Gordon)

Theater J and Mosaic Theater Company of DC have partnered to bring Out of Character, written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit), to the stage. Running January 8-January 26 at the Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC, Out of Character is directed by Tony Taccone (Bridge & Tunnel). This is the play’s East Coast debut after premiering at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2023.

The one-man show tells Stachel’s story as an Arab Jew seeking to find both identity and stable mental health. From his teen years of trying out different wardrobes and musical tastes to mixed results, to his adult battles with chronic anxiety and panic attacks, to achieving his dreams as an actor, Out of Character details, with humor, the pain and confusion of belonging to many ethnic groups at once.

