Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, Melora Hardin to Join Robert Downey Jr. in McNeal on Broadway

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Ayad Akhtar’s McNeal, directed by Bartlett Sher.

As previously announced, Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. will make his Broadway debut in the title role. Joining him are Tony winners Andrea Martin and Ruthie Ann Miles, Melora Hardin, Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, and Saisha Talwar.

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. AGBO, the independent studio by Anthony and Joe Russo, will join Downey Jr. to reveal a highly realistic Metahuman Digital Likeness of the actor, which will be used in the show.

The production will have sets by Michael Yeargan and Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington and Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton.

McNeal begins performances September 5 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, with opening night set for September 30. The run will conclude on November 24.