André De Shields to Star in Tartuffe Off-Broadway

The unique new staging will take place in the library at House of the Redeemer.

Tony Award winner André De Shields will play the title role in a new production of Molière’s Tartuffe, which is set to begin previews October 1 ahead of an official opening night October 9. Performances are scheduled through November 23.

This new site-specific production by director Keaton Wooden will take place in the library at House of the Redeemer on the Upper East Side, and will play to just 100 guests each night.

Premiered in 1664 and almost immediately suppressed by the French crown, Tartuffe is the story of the wealthy Orgon, who falls under the sway of Tartuffe, a talented con artist posing as a holy man. The translation is by Ranjit Bolt.

Joining De Shields are Phoebe Dunn as Dorinne, Charlie Lubeck as Valere, Hannah Beck as Cleante, Chris Hahn as Orgon, Todd Buonopane as Mme. Pernelle, and Alexandra Socha as Mariane. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production is produced by Tall Order Productions and goaTman. Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (BBT) serves as Executive Producer.