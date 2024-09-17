Allison Russell to Make Broadway Debut in Hadestown

The Grammy winner will step into the role of Persephone on November 12.

Recording artist Allison Russell will make her Broadway debut this fall in Hadestown, taking over the role of Persephone on November 12.

Yola, who is currently playing Persephone, will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20. Hadestown alum Lana Gordon will return to the Walter Kerr Theatre to play Persephone from October 22 through November 10, ahead of Russell’s debut.

Russell won the 2023 Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for her single “Eve Was Black.” Her albums include Outside Child and The Returner. She also recently lent her voice to the revamped Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Disney World.

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades. His wife, Persephone, is understandably eager to escape to the flowers and fresh air offered on the surface.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Yola as Persephone. They are joined by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, KC Dela Cruz, Timothy H. Lee, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodriguez, and Tanner Ray Wilson.