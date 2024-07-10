Revamped Country Bear Jamboree to Open at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that Country Bear Musical Jamboree, a new version of a beloved Frontierland attraction, will open at the Magic Kingdom next Wednesday, July 17.

Country Bear Jamboree has been a central attraction of Frontierland for 50 years. This summer, the bears return with new Nashville-inspired arrangements of popular Disney tunes including “Kiss the Girl” (The Little Mermaid), “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Mary Poppins), and “Bare Necessities” (The Jungle book).

Country music singer-songwriter and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally lends his voice to Terrence to sing the latter song. He has also produced and arranged the numbers. “I have done my best to honor the spirit of the Bears and the great Disney songbook as well as the heart and soul that runs through the veins of Country music,” he said in a press statement.

McAnally is joined by up-and-comer Emily Ann Roberts, who voices Trixie St. Claire and will be featured in the Bears’ rendition of “Try Everything” from Zootopia.

Singer-songwriters Allison Russell and Chris Thile have collaborated to create a new rendition of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, voicing Teddi Barra and Wendell, respectively