Yola to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in Hadestown

Recording artist and six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola will make her Broadway debut in Hadestown in the role of Persephone. She joins the cast July 2.

Yola is best known for her americana and roots albums Walk Through Fire and Stand for Myself.

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson. As previously announced, Maia Reficco will join the production as Eurydice on July 2.

Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, and Ani DiFranco will all play their final performance on Sunday, June 30.