Maia Reficco Will Make Broadway Debut as Eurydice in Hadestown

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced that Maia Reficco will make her Broadway debut as Eurydice in the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown. Reficco will begin performances on Tuesday, July 2, at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Reficco stars in the HBO Max original series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which is currently in its second season under the new title Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Reficco rose to fame in Latin America for her role as Kally in the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup. She has also starred in the Broadway Center Stage’s Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center and the Encores! production of Evita at New York City Center.

Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, and Ani DiFranco will all play their final performance on Sunday, June 30.