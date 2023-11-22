Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean at the Apollo

Tony Award winner and recent Grammy Award nominee Alex Newell will join Shoshana Bean’s one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4. Broadway Inspirational Voices, recipient of a 2019 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, will also join the lineup, which includes previously announced special guests Kristin Chenoweth and Betty Who, who current plays Persephone in Hadestown.

Newell, the first openly nonbinary person to win a Tony Award in an acting category, is currently starring on Broadway in Shucked and is also known for the TV roles of Unique Adams on Glee and Mo on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Bean is currently starring in the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Public Theater and is spending her night off in Harlem to continue her annual holiday concert tradition.