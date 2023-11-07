Kristin Chenoweth to Join Shoshana Bean’s Holiday Concert at the Apollo

The Wicked stars will reunite for the one-night-only concert on December 4.

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will join Shoshana Bean for Bean’s annual holiday concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4.

Bean and Chenoweth met in 2003, working on Wicked, and have maintained an off-stage friendship. In 2019, Bean joined Chenoweth as her special guest in her Broadway residency For the Girls. This will be Bean’s sixth concert at the Apollo Theater since 2018. Chenoweth will be making her Apollo Theater debut.

Bean is currently starring in the new Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Public Theater.