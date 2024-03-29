Aladdin Marks 10th Anniversary With Alumni “Friend Like Me” Performance

Disney’s Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024.

A special celebratory performance commemorating the anniversary was held Thursday, March 28. Director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw staged a slate of hidden Easter eggs, including cameo appearances by Aladdin’s original stars Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman, who created Jafar in the animated film before originating the role on Broadway, and James Monroe Iglehart, who won a 2014 Tony Award for the role of Genie. The evening’s surprises culminated in the addition of 20 returning alumni surrounding the audience throughout the house of the New Amsterdam Theatre for the final moments of the show’s signature production number “Friend Like Me.”

Watch below: