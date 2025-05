Adam Lambert will play Judas in the three-night production of Jesus Christ Superstar, running at the Hollywood Bowl August 1-3.

As previously announced, Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus. The rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

Tony winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud) directs the production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Lambert was recently seen as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.