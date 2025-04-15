A Moon for the Misbegotten in Brooklyn to Have Time-Specific 4am Performances

Brooklyn’s Brave New World Repertory Theatre will present Eugene O’Neill’s classic play A Moon for the Misbegotten for eight immersive outdoor performances, using the exteriors of two historic Brooklyn houses as a backdrop. Directed by co-founder and producing artistic director of Brave New World Rep Claire Beckman, performances are May 17-18 and May 24-25 at the Old Stone House in Park Slope, and June 15-16 and June 22 at Wyckoff House Museum in East Flatbush.

In A Moon for the Misbegotten, set during Prohibition, Jim Tyrone, haunted by the recent death of his mother, is consumed with guilt about his drinking, which she had begged him not to do and now prevents him from accepting love from Josie Hogan. On this particular night, knowing the moon will be out, Josie Hogan tries to escape the hold of her chronically drunk father and to break the cycle of loneliness for herself and Jim.

Two free performances have been designated as time specific, starting at 4 am performances and ending at 6:15 with a complimentary breakfast.

The cast features Alex Dmitriev as Phil Hogan, John Edmond Morgan as James Tyrone, Christopher Sears as Mike Hogan/T. Stedman Harder/guitarist, and Erin Treadway as Josie Hogan.