92NY Season Includes Concerts by Kelli O’Hara, Heather Headley, Alex Newell

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) announced its 2024/25 Tisch Music Season, Nicholas Russotto’s first season as executive director of Tisch Music. The season includes American Songbook offerings of exclusive concerts by Kelli O’Hara, Heather Headley, Alex Newell, and Darren Criss and Lyrics & Lyricists concerts celebrating Jonathan Larson, Nina Simone, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Kander & Ebb, plus, a one-night-only special event with Rosanne Cash.

The Tisch Music 2024/25 season opens with An Evening with Kelli O’Hara on Thursday, October 10. The American Songbook series continues with An Afternoon with Heather Headley on November 24, An Evening with Alex Newell on May 8, and An Evening with Darren Criss on June 9.

The Lyrics and Lyricists series will kick off with Cockeyed Optimist: Where Hammerstein Found His Hope, an exploration of the songs of Oscar Hammerstein II from Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie). Performances are from October 26-28.

In Rebel With a Cause: The Artistry and Activism of Nina Simone, Tony nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka), who played jazz icon Nina Simone on Broadway in Soul Doctor, celebrates Simone’s music and legacy with performances December 7-9.

The series continues with a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists special event, An Evening with Rosanne Cash, on February 13. Multi-Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash will perform songs from her body of work, including “Seven Year Ache,” “Blue Moon with Heartache,” “Hold On,” “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me,” and more, as she shares stories from her life.

Louder Than Words: The Songs and Legacy of Jonathan Larson, with performances from March 1-3, will explore the impact of composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson (Rent; tick, tick… BOOM!) on musical theater. The show’s artistic director, James Nicola, former artistic director of New York Theater Workshop, where Rent was first workshopped, shares stories about Larson.

The Lyrics and Lyricists series will conclude with Sing Happy!: The Collaboration of Kander & Ebb, from June 1-3, 2025. Longtime Kander & Ebb music director David Loud leads a celebration of the 50-year artistic partnership of John Kander and Fred Ebb that began in 1962 and includes shows like Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and The Scottsboro Boys.

