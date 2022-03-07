Mary Badham, the Oscar-Nominated Scout of ''To Kill a Mockingbird, Joins Touring Cast

Full casting is set for the national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, kicking off March 27 Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening on April 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, Massachusetts.

As previously announced, Emmy winner Richard Thomas will head the cast as Atticus Finch. He will be joined by Melanie Moore as Scout, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill, and Mary Badham, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Scout in the iconic film, as Mrs. Dubose.

They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, Richard Poe as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Anthony Natale as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Mr. Cunningham, and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi, and Greg Wood.

Harper Lee's novel is adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher.