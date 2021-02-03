Patrese D. McClain to Star in Syracuse Stage Streaming Production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Syracuse Stage will present a streamed production of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III and featuring Chicago-based actor Patrese D. McClain.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 explores the aftermath of the Rodney King riots, featuring 37 characters all played by McClain. The play is created from more than 300 interviews conducted by Smith in the years following the incident.

Due to Covid-related gathering restrictions, the production was rehearsed via Zoom with McClain in Chicago, Broadnax in Pennsylvania, and the creative team across New York State. The show was filmed entirely in McClain's home, using three cameras, two green screens, costumes, wigs, props, and lighting and audio equipment all delivered to her by Syracuse Stage. The designers and stage technicians manipulated the equipment remotely to enhance the experience.

The production has scenic design by Michael Carnahan, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Alan Edwards, sound by Curtis Craig, video by Kate Freer, wigs by Nikiya Mathis, dialect coaching by Christopher Berry, and stage management by Laura Jane Collins.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 will stream February 3-14.

