New York Stage and Film Finalizes Casting for 2021 Summer Season

New York Stage and Film has announced final casting for its 2021 summer season, running July 17-August 1.

As previously announced, the season will open at Vassar College on July 17 with a performance of Mexodus, a concept album written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?). An additional performance will take place at Marist College on July 24 at 3pm.

Florencia Iriondo will perform her one-woman musical, South, on July 23 and 24 at Revel 32. Iriondo wrote the book, lyrics, and music, with additional music and arrangements by Luis D'Elias.

The musical Interstate, written by Melissa Li and Kit Yan and directed by Jesca Prudencio, has announced a cast featuring Henry Gottfried, Ari Groover, Raymond J Lee, Geena Quintos, Sushma Saha, Michiko Sasaki, Theo Tiedemann, and Gianna Yanelli. A performance will be held at Marist on July 25.

Finally, White Girl in Danger, a new musical from Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), will star Liz Lark Brown, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, James Jackson, Jr., Farah Lopez, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Ronald Peet, Natalie Walker, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, performances will be held July 31 and August 1 at Marist.

The New York Stage and Film series will also include a virtual presentation of Sanctuary, a new gospel musical by Billy Porter (book) and Kurt Carr (music and lyrics). Streaming July 29-August 2, the virtual presentation includes performances by Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff with Broadway's Inspirational Voices, led by incoming artistic director Allen René Louis.

