Billy Porter Gospel Musical Sanctuary to Stream as Part of NYSAF's Season

New York Stage and Film has announced additional programming for its upcoming summer season, running July 17-August 2. Billy Porter's new Gospel musical Sanctuary will be part of New York Stage and Film's Always On video programming and will stream July 29-August 2.

Sanctuary is described as follows: "What is God? God is love! Plain and simple. Sanctuary, with book by Billy Porter and music and lyrics by Kurt Carr, invites audiences to fellowship and to learn how to spread the love, through the power of gospel music. Love is God."

The virtual presentation will include performances by Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff with Broadway's Inspirational Voices, led by incoming artistic director Allen René Louis.

Sanctuary will be available July 29-August 2. Tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis.

