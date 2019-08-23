Find Out Who'll Play Olaf, Kristoff, and More on the Frozen National Tour

Principal casting has been announced for the national tour of Frozen, beginning previews November 10 at Proctor's Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

Joining Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) will be Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Bowman and Colby are married in real life. Additional casting is still to come.

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

The tour will officially open at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, running December 4-February 2.

