You Are Here Documentary, Featuring Stories That Inspired Come From Away, Streaming Free Today

The 2018 documentary You Are Here: A Come From Away story has been released online free for one day, in celebration of National Canadian Film Day. The movie will be available for 36 hours.

Directed by Moze Mossanen, You Are Here details the true story of the planes that were rerouted during 9/11 and shows how the town of Gander, Newfoundland came together to feed, shelter, and support all of the stranded airline passengers for six days.

The film features interviews with several of the key figures whose story inspired the Broadway musical Come From Away, including Beverley Bass, Nick and Diane Marson, Beulah Cooper, Kevin Tuerff, Bonnie Harris, and more.

Sign up to watch the film here.