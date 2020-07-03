Writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray Announce Cast for Reading of New Musical Legendary

Musical-theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray have announced the cast for an online reading of their musical Legendary, written entirely during this period of quarantine. It will take place July 7 at 8pm ET.

Legendary tells the story of a 1970s-era rock band and the untimely death of its lead singer. The idea for the show was generated by fans, who submitted topics via Facebook which were then voted upon. The winner was announced and the creation of the musical began with active engagement from the Allen and Gray fanbase through this unique process.

The company for Legendary will include Charity Farrell, Aspen Vincent, Brynn Williams, Aja Downing, Barry Anderson, Bryan Barbarin, David Humphrey, Justin Kent, David LaMarr, Leonard Patton, Grandison M. Phelps III, and Nygel Robinson. Rachel Elise Johnson will direct, with musical direction by Taran Gray.

This show is part of a four-night festival of Allen and Gray's work, which also includes their musicals Bayard (July 8), Walt and Roy (July 9), and Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical (July 10).

Tickets are available for purchase here.