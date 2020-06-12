Payson Lewis and Jonah Platt to Star in New Musical About Walt Disney and Roy Disney

Payson Lewis (The Sing-Off) and Jonah Platt (Wicked) will star in an online reading of the new musical Walt and Roy. The virtual performance will be on July 9 at 8pm ET, with all money received from ticket sales being donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway for Racial Justice.

Written by Richard Allen and Taran Gray, Walt and Roy follows the brothers Disney from planting their roots in Los Angeles in 1923 to developing their film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937. Lewis will play Walt Disney, and Platt will play Roy Disney. They previously starred together in the musical Bare.

Joining them will be Conner Peirson (The Book of Mormon) as Ub Iwerks, the original character designer of Mickey Mouse. The rest of the cast includes Chelsea Lapp, Alex Arthur, Kürt Norby, Thomas Reasoner, Jon Sangster, Victoria Beall, Lafras Le Roux, Scott Redmond, Hailee Lipscomb, Nathan Nonhof, Justin Kent, Cavin Mohrhardt, and Bryan Porter.

The show will be directed by Richard Allen with music direction by Charlie Reuter.

Walt and Roy will be part of a four-night festival of Allen and Gray's work, which also includes their musicals Legendary (July 7), Bayard (July 8), and Freedom Riders (July 10).

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, and will be available for purchase here.