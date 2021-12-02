Watch the Teaser for Somebody Somewhere, New Bridget Everett Comedy on HBO

HBO has released a teaser of Somebody Somewhere, the new comedy series starring "cabaret terrorist" Bridget Everett, who is also an executive producer. Everett plays Sam, a Kansan whose vocal ability leads her on a journey of self-discovery. As previously reported, Somebody Somewhere is loosely based on Everett's own life.

The series features familiar New York performers like Jeff Hiller (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) and nightlife legend Murray Hill. The show is co-created and produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, two of the founders of the off-Broadway company the Debate Society, which has created critically acclaimed shows like The Light Years and Jacuzzi.

You can watch the teaser for Somebody Somewhere, which debuts on January 16 at 10:30pm, here: