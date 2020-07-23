Bridget Everett to Star in New HBO Series Inspired by Her Life

HBO has ordered a new series titled Somebody Somewhere, inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett.

Everett will star and executive-produce the show, which is created and executive-produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen of the Debate Society. Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary also serve as executive producers. Jay Duplass directed hte pilot last year.

Set in Kansas, Somebody Somewhere will find Everett playing Sam, a woman struggling to fit into her hometown mold. "As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don't fit in but don't give up."

No timeline for the series has been announced.