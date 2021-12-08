Watch: Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, and More on the Legacy of West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's new remake of West Side Story hits cinemas on December 10, just a few weeks after the passing of its legendary lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Here, Spielberg and stars Rachel Zegler (Maria), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), and Brian d'Arcy James (Krupke) discuss the both the legacy of Sondheim and the history of this beloved classic.