Watch Laura Benanti's New Cover of the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker"
Benanti will donate proceeds from the recording to FoodCorps.
Tony winner Laura Benanti has released a new single and music video of her take on "Sucker," the chart-topping hit by the Jonas Brothers.
The new music video is a tribute to the families and loved ones of the essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. All proceeds from the recording will be donated to FoodCorps. Watch the music video below:
Loading...