Watch Issa Rae in a Scene from HBO's New Comedy Coastal Elites

HBO will air Paul Rudnick's new comedy Coastal Elites, directed by Jay Roach, on Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET.

Originally conceived for the Public Theater, Coastal Elites leapt from stage to screen at the beginning of the pandemic and evolved in real time as the unprecedented events of 2020 unfolded. The film spotlights five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States. When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection.

Today, we bring you a clip of cast member Issa Rae as Callie Josephson, a well-connected philanthropist whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government.