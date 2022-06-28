The Sanderson Sisters Are Back! Watch the First Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson Sisters are back! The first trailer has been released for Hocus Pocus 2, the new movie coming to Disney Plus on September 30.

This long-awaited sequel to the 1993 classic finds Winifred, Mary, and Sarah resurrected by three high-school students, who must stop them from wreaking havoc once again in Salem on All Hallow's Eve. Returning to their iconic roles are Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary), and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah).

Watch the trailer below:

The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 also includes Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale. Anne Fletcher directs.