Watch Derek Klena Sing "Younger Than Springtime" From South Pacific
Klena's new performance is part of the R&H Goes Live! video series.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization released the sixth video in its YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of its existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The video featured Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill) performing a stripped-down version of his contemporary take on "Younger Than Springtime" from South Pacific. Watch the video below, which also features a Q&A with Laura Osnes.
