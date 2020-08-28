Watch Christina Aguilera's New Version of "Reflection" From Mulan

In anticipation of the September 4 release of Disney's live-action Mulan remake, singer Christina Aguilera has released a new version of her beloved single "Reflection." Watch the music video below:

Both the "Reflection" video and the live-action Mulan are directed by Niki Caro. The film is available starting September 4 with Premier Access on Disney for $29.99 before it is released to all Disney subscribers.

In the original animated Mulan, "Reflection" was sung by Lea Salonga. Aguilera recorded the tune in 1998 as her debut single. "Reflection (2020)" is produced by Mulan composer Harry Gregson-Williams and written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder. The new film is not a musical like the original.

