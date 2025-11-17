Ne-Yo will play the role of Davis in the Alicia Keys musical.

Grammy winner Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut beginning Thursday, December 4 as Davis in Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway.

As a performer, Ne-Yo is known for his songs “So Sick,” “Sexy Love,” and “Miss Independent.” He has also written songs for other artists, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Hudson. As an actor, he played the Tin Man in NBC’s The Wiz Live!

Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age story set in New York City, featuring songs by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz. The production is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Ne-Yo joins a cast led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams, and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

he current company also includes Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, and Oscar Whitney Jr.