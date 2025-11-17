Music and lyrics are by Drew Gasparini and the book is by Alex Brightman.

Center Stage Records released the three-song EP from It’s Kind of a Funny Story: A New Musical, based on the book by Ned Vizzini and the Focus Features film, in streaming and digital formats. The musical features music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid: The Musical) and book by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice). The EP was produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Ian Kagey, and Drew Gasparini.

The EP includes the songs “Where I’m At” performed by Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), with background vocals by Rozie Baker, “What the Get” performed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), and “The Question Game” performed by Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice) and Jackson Chase.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story was presented as a 54 Below concert in 2017 and a reading at Powerhouse Theater in 2025.

Click here to stream or download the tracks.