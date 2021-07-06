Audra McDonald, André De Shields, Patti LuPone to Be Honored at Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards has announced the lineup of this year's Theatre World Awards: Special Event Celebrating 75 Years.

Each year the Theatre World Awards presents 12 awards to outstanding debut performances on and off-Broadway. After a year of no debuts, the Theatre World Awards will return for a one-night virtual benefit gala honoring Broadway legends André De Shields and Patti LuPone with the 8th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in The Theatre as well as presenting Audra McDonald with the Dorothy Loudon Special Award for Excellence in Theatre.

Directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, the gala will feature performances from past Theatre World Award winners Christy Altomare, Phillip Boykin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, André De Shields, Anna Villafañe, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Adam Pascal, Ethan Slater, Marissa Jaret Winokur and John LLoyd Young with appearances from Iain Armitage, Lucie Arnaz, Hank Azaria, Alec Baldwin, Dylan Baker, Bonnie Bedelia, Ceila Keenan-Bolger, Bryan Cranston, Kristin Chenoweth, Giancarlo Esposito, Tovah Feldshuh, Harvey Fierstein, Peter Gallagher, Jackie Hoffman, Ernestine Jackson, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Rob McClure, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Mitchell, Hayley Mills, Jim Parsons, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, William Shatner, Brooke Shields, Cobie Smulders, John Stamos, Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Tilly and Chandra Wilson. Performances and appearances subject to change.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 11, at 7pm ET. The Theatre World Awards relies on the support and contributions of its alumni and donors. Tax deductible donations may be made here.