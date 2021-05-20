TheaterMania to Stream Filmed Production of Ed Dixon's Solo Show About George Rose

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. Tickets are $25.

Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose is a one-act play that chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Filmed at the Davenport Theatre in 2017, the Drama Desk Award-winning production is directed and designed by Eric Schaeffer, with lighting by Chris Lee and stage management by Megan E. Coutts.

The streaming presentation is produced by Mary Cossette, David Elliott, and Martin Platt, who were also on the production team of the stage version, alongside Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Richard Winker, and Mike Blank.

Buy tickets for Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose here.