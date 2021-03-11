TheaterMania Launches Live-Stream and Video-on-Demand Platform

AudienceView and TheaterMania have announced the launch of TheaterMania Streaming, a live stream and video-on-demand platform for theater and entertainment enthusiasts. The service is currently available online, and will be added to the app roster of Apple TV and Fire TV in the coming days.

For organizations with recorded content to present, TheaterMania Streaming offers a turnkey solution to share their performances with passionate arts audiences, making reliable streaming execution and distribution easy. TheaterMania Streaming not only supports both video on demand and live streaming, but can also sell tickets on behalf of the presenter. Membership is $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, with special events priced individually.

Current special event offerings include Sleep Squad, a new interactive experience to help children fall asleep, as well as Gorilla Rep's filmed production of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Sleep Squad, produced by Eva Price and cocreated with Story Pirates, stars Lilli Cooper, and is directed by Jennifer Weber and Lee Overtree. Macbeth is directed by Christopher Carter Sanderson, with a cast led by Leajato Robinson.

Among the membership offerings are the movie-musicals No, No Nanette (1940), This Is the Army (1943), and Royal Wedding (1951), as well as a host of TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage-produced content, including the documentary series' Be More Chill: The Upgrade; Making the Music, featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Joe Iconis, Jason Robert Brown, and Duncan Sheik; Artist to Artist, which pairs theater makers like Joe Mantello and George C. Wolfe for conversations on their common craft; and WhatsOnStage Awards Cookin', where West End stars go head-to-head in a Great British Baking Show-style competition.

For more information and to sign up for TheaterMania Streaming, click here.