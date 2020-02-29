The Weekend Report: See the World Premiere of New Joe Iconis Musical Punk Rock Girl

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Joe Iconis is the author of Punk Rock Girl.

New Joe Iconis Musical

Punk Rock Girl, the new musical by Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis, will have its world premiere September 10-October 25 at Long Island's Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

With a book and arrangements by Iconis, and co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki, Punk Rock Girl tells the story of teenager Angelea, who finds her tribe with the help of new friend Proxi and the world of punk music. The score will feature the hits of female artists and female-fronted bands including Pat Benatar, Bikini Kill, Blondie, Echosmith, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, TraLaLa, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and the Dead Milkmen, among others. More information is still to be announced.

To find out the Argyle's complete season, click here.

Run the New York City Marathon With Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has been named an official charity partner of the New York City Marathon, set to take place November 1. Runners can now apply to represent the organization with a coveted spot in the race.

A limited number of guaranteed entries are available for those interested in running and fundraising for Broadway Cares. Runners who already have qualified for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon are welcome to join and fundraise with the Broadway Cares team.

Applying to represent Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the few remaining options of securing a spot in this year's marathon. Click here to apply.

See the Next Duncan Sheik-Kyle Jarrow Musical in Texas

Noir, the latest musical from songwriter Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (The SpongeBob Musical) will have its world premiere at Houston's Alley Theatre, January 21-February 21, 2021.

Directed by Darko Tresnjak, Noir will feature a book and lyrics by Jarrow, and music and lyrics by Sheik, both of whom collaborated on the musical Whisper House. Inspired by early radio plays and classic film noir, this new musical tells the story of a heartbroken man that never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment — and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger.

Full casting will be announced in the coming months.

Jackie Burns will star in A Walk on the Moon at the George Street Playhouse.

Casting News

• Wicked alums Jackie Burns and Jonah Platt will star in George Street Playhouse's A Walk on the Moon in April. Sheryl Kaller directs the musical, with a book and lyrics by Pamela Gray and music and lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman.

• Diane Venora will star in Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt / Hamlet at the Geffen Playhouse. Sarna Lapine's production will also feature Nick Boraine, Alan Cox, Isaiah Johnson, Shyla Lefner, Raymond McAnally, Levenix Riddle, Paul David Story, Lucas Verbrugghe, and Grace Yoo. It runs April 7-May 10.

• Teal Wicks and Hugh Panaro will lead the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical Camille Claudel at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, running March 24-April 19. Directed by Eric Schaeffer, the production will also feature Christopher Bloch, Vincent Kempski, Crystal Mosser, Donna Migliaccio, Katie Mariko Murray, David Schlumpf, Shayla S. Simmons, Bobby Smith, Christina Ann Jordan, Alani Kravitz, and Christian Montgomery.

• Hudson Loverro will take on the title role in Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis's new off-Broadway musical Trevor, beginning performances April 7 at Stage 42. Also in the company of Marc Bruni's production are Mark Aguirre, Ava Briglia, Sidney Dupont, Ellie Kim, Yale Langworthy, Mateo Lizcano, Luke Mannikus, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Luke Naphat, Zachary Podair, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Isabella Russo, Yasmeen Sulieman, Afra Sophia Tully, Joshua Turchin, Sally Wilfert, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Stark Sands and John Gallager Jr. star in Swept Away.

• Wayne Duvall, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Taurean Everett, Dan Gleason, Ebrin R. Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn will join John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands in Swept Away at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, beginning performances June 14. With a score by the Avett Brothers and a book by John Logan, the production will be directed by Michael Mayer.

• Ally McBeal's Calista Flockhart will star in Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, running September 25-October 18 at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. Peter DuBois directs.

• Dawn Ursula will take on the title role in Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone at Arena Stage, alongside JaBen Early, Sean-Maurice Lynch, Daniel J. Bryant, Kenn E. Head, Marquis D. Gibson, Ray Shell, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., and Jarrod Smith. Directed by Pam MacKinnon and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, it runs April 23-May 31.

• Pacific Islanders Anapela Polata'ivao, Petmal Lam, Vaimaila Urale Baker, and Ilaisaane Green will be among the cast of Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, running April 16-May 24 at SoHo Playhouse. The play is written by Samoan poet Tusiata Avia and directed by Polata'ivao.

• MaYaa Boateng, Malik Childs, Toney Goins, Galen Kane, Claudia Logan, and Kadijah Raquel will star in Roundabout Underground's Exception to the Rule, written by Dave Harris and directed by Miranda Haymon. It will run April 30-June 28.

• Kate Baldwin, Jordan Fisher, Jason Gotay, Amber Iman, Jessica Vosk, and the TADA! Resident Youth Ensemble will be among the artists honoring Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt at TADA!'s 35th anniversary gala on March 2. Tituss Burgess hosts.

Deirdre O'Connell stars in Dana H. at the Vineyard Theatre.

Extensions

• Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band has extended through March 22 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

• Lucas Hnath's Dana H. has been extended through April 11 at the Vineyard Theatre.

• Ethan Lipton's Tumacho has been extended through March 21 at the Connelly Theater.

• Rex Pickett's Sideways The Experience has been extended through May 24 at the Theatre at St. Clement's.

Jessie Mueller, Jeff Still, Austin Pendleton, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Tracy Letts, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Danny McCarthy, and Sally Murphy in a promotional image for The Minutes.

Rush Policies

• A $35 ticket lottery will be available for the Broadway production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes at the Cort Theatre. Available performances and additional information will be posted here the day of each show. Additionally, an in-person rush policy for $35 tickets is in effect each day when the box office opens.

• $39 general rush tickets will be available for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen on the morning of each performance at the Golden Theatre box office. Tickets are limited to two per person.

Photo Call

See what happened around town this week:

