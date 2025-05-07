TheaterMania Logo white orange
Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock Live Coming to New Victory in 2026

The season will also include a dance piece from Tony Award-nominee Camille A. Brown.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

May 7, 2025

A scene from Fraggle Rock
New 42, a recipient of a 2025 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, unveiled its 2025-26 New Victory season, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the historic theater’s reopening.

The anniversary season will include a dance piece from Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, and Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live.

Black Girl: Linguistic Play from Camille A. Brown & Dancers (January 24-February 1) is recommended for ages 8+ and in it, Brown shines a spotlight on sisterly love, unfurling the joys and complexities of Black girlhood across three duets. The piece uses live music and a mix of modern and ancestral African-American movement traditions—stepping, Double Dutch, Juba, and ring shout.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical (February 14-22) from Third Wish Productions and Seattle Children’s Theatre is adapted from the picture book by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, illustrated by Lois Ehlert, and published by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing. Recommended for ages 3-6, the musical is written and directed by Nina Meehan with music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live from Heather Henson and the Jim Henson Company (May 30-June 21, 2026) is based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series and features Fraggle Rock characters such as Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, and Red. In this show recommended for ages 4+, the Fraggles search for the lost Celebration Stone, which promises untold party potential.

Click here for more details and other productions included in the season.

