J. Harrison Ghee, Joaquina Kalukango, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Lead Sia Musical Saturday Church

Initial casting is set for Saturday Church, a new musical coming to New York Theatre Workshop with a score by Grammy nominee Sia and book co-written by Damon Cardasis and Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames.

A queer coming-of-age story set in New York City, Saturday Church is based on the 2017 film written and directed by Cardasis. Music and lyrics are by Sia, with additional music by Grammy winner Honey Dijon.

The cast of Saturday Church will include The Voice 2025 contender Bryson Battle, Tony Award winners J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) and Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), and Golden Globe Award winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose).

The production will be directed by Whitney White, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, music direction by Deah Love Harriot, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Michael Webb and Luke Solomon. Sets are by David Zinn, costumes are by Qween Jean, lighting is by Adam Honoré, sound is by Gareth Owen, and music production is by Chris Penny.

In addition, New York Theatre Workshop will present a new adaptation of Molière’s Tartuffe, by Lucas Hnath (fall/winter 2025), and My Joy Is Heavy, written and performed by The Bengsons (winter 2026). Additional details, plus another production, will be announced in due course.