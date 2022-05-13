The Lillys Announce Their 2022 Award Winners

The 2022 Lilly Award recipients have been announced. The Lillys celebrate, fund, and fight for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theater, and the awards are funded by Lilly Board member and producer Stacey Mindich.

The inaugural recipient of the $25,000 Lilly Fan Director Award is Mei Ann Teo.

Winners of the $5,000 Stacey Mindich Go Work in Theater Awards are Moxie Arts Artistic Director and Creative Producer K. Hernandez Friend; Moxie Arts Managing Producer Madelyn Paquette; actor, writer, and activist Liza Jessie Peterson; Tony-nominated actor Kara Young; actor April Mathis; and writer and actor Laiona Michelle.

Imani Uzuri is the winner of the $25,000 Stacey Mindich Go Write a Musical Award, and Zora Howard is the winner of the $25,000 Stacey Mindich Go Write a Play Award.

Stacey Mindich was also presented with an honorary Lilly Award for her outsized support of theater women for the length of her career, while Brian Blythe and John Kristiansen were jointly crowned Miss Lilly for creating the Costume Industry Coalition during the pandemic.

The Lillys are Jane Abramson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Antonia Belt, Rebekah Carver, Valerie Curtis Newton, Lily Fan, Amanda Green, Mandy Greenfield, Julia Jordan, Janice Maffei, Dana Muldrow, Kate Navin, Marsha Norman, Lynn Nottage, Rita Pietropinto Kitt, Sarah Ruhl, Robert Schenkkan, and Julie Unis