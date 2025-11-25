Megan Hilty Extends Run in Death Become Her

During the week of January 5, the role of Helen Sharp will be played by Roscioli while Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard is on vacation. The performance on Sunday, January 4 will be the final performance featuring the Tony-nominated duo of Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in the roles of Madeline and Helen.

Hilty has been with the musical (based on the 1992 film from Universal Pictures about two frenemies) since spring 2023 and originated the role of Madeline Ashton in the world premiere production in Chicago and on Broadway.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Tony Award nominee Marco Pennette and an original score by Tony Award nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. In addition to Hilty and Simard, the show stars Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, with Taurean Everett as Chagall and Josh Lamon as Stefan. The cast also features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartman, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck, and Dee Roscioli.