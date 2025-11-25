One Man, Two Guvnors, Starring James Corden, Returns to Streaming

National Theatre at Home has announced the addition of One Man, Two Guvnors, Richard Bean’s English adaptation of The Servant of Two Masters, for global streaming starting on January 13.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, One Man, Two Guvnors was captured live from its premiere run at the National Theatre in 2011 with James Corden (Gavin and Stacey) in the lead role of Francis Henshall. The production has since toured the UK, played the West End, and transferred to Broadway where Corden, currently on Broadway again in Art, won a Tony Award for the performance.

One Man, Two Guvnors released to cinemas with NT Live in 2019 and subsequently launched the National Theatre’s free weekly streams during lockdown in 2020. That initiative led to the creation of the NT at Home platform in 2020. The platform now offers over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

