TCM to Air a Day of "Joe" Movies, Including Pal Joey, to Celebrate Biden Inauguration

Turner Classic Movies is celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration today with a day's worth of films that have the name "Joe" in the title.

Among the films to air on the network are the 1957 George Sidney screen adaptation of Pal Joey. Airing at 4:15pm, the movie features a score by Rodgers and Hart, with standards like "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" and "Zip," as well as interpolated classics like "The Lady Is a Tramp" and "My Funny Valentine." Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and Kim Novak star.

Also on tap are 1945's The Story of G.I. Joe starring Burgess Meredith and Robert Mitchum (10:45am); Victor Fleming's A Guy Named Joe starring Spencer Tracy and Irene Dunne (2pm); and 1949's Mighty Joe Young, airing at 6:15pm.