Ramin Karimloo to Star in A Face in the Crowd Musical From Elvis Costello and Sarah Ruhl

Anoushka Lucas will also star in the world premiere production.

Ramin Karimloo will star in the world premiere of the new musical A Face in the Crowd, inspired by the classic motion picture of the same title.

A Face in the Crowd has a score by Grammy winner Elvis Costello and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. Kwame Kwei-Armah will direct the production at the Yong Vic Theatre in London, September 10-November 9.

Karimloo will take on the role of drifter-turned-political kingmaker Lonesome Rhodes, originated on screen by Andy Griffith. He will be joined by Anoushka Lucas as radio journalist Marcia Jeffries, played in the film by Patricia Neal. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, musical supervisor and musical director Phil Bateman, sound designer Emma Laxton, and choreographer Lizzi Gee.

Prior to A Face in the Crowd, Karimloo will costar in the New York City Center Encores! production of Titanic. After A Face in the Crowd ends, he will play the Pirate King in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of The Pirates of Penzance.