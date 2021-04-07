Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Raúl Esparza Set for New Streaming Concert From City Center

New York City Center will present the new concert Sutton Foster: Bring Me to Light, available online from April 28-May 31.

The new show will feature Foster and friends Kelli O'Hara, Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera sharing stories and singing songs from Violet, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Anyone Can Whistle, The Wild Party, and more.

Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as creative producer. The singers will be accompanied by musical director Michael Rafter and guitarist Matt Hinkley. It was filmed live at the venue, with Covid safety protocols in place.

Click here for tickets.